GCA calls off today’s practice match, but tomorrow’s game on at DCC

Latest update January 22nd, 2022 12:49 AM
Jan 22, 2022 Sports
Massiah pleased with preparations for U-15s so far
Kaieteur News – Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Executive Shawn Massiah expressed pleasure and satisfaction with the first week of preparations of the U-15 players in training for
Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Inter-Association U-15 tournament.
The camp which commenced on Monday at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) included physical training and skillsets development in batting, bowling, wicket-keeping and fielding drills.
Among the facilitators were former West Indies off-spinners Roger Harper and batsman Travis Dowlin along with ex-Guyana players.According to Massiah, while there was rain on Thursday resulting in the pitch not being available for practice the group of youngsters who were all fully vaccinated, they were able to do some work on the ground.
Roger Harper had the spinners doing drills, Mark Harper did batting drills, GCA President and former National batsman Neil Barry, who began as a
keeper for Malteenoes, carried the youths through wicket-keeping drills, while former Guyana U-19 pacer Quasen Nedd took the fast bowlers through the fast bowling drills.Today’s scheduled game that was due to start at 09:30AM at the DCC ground in Queenstown has been called off due to the weather,
however, the 50-over trial game set for tomorrow at the same time and venue, will be held. (Sean Devers)
–
Jan 22, 2022Kaieteur News – The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje...
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is literally impossible for any normal human to see anything positive about current Brazilian president,... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is pursuing a pipe dream. The agreement, which was signed last Thursday in Suriname, between... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]