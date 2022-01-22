GCA calls off today’s practice match, but tomorrow’s game on at DCC

Massiah pleased with preparations for U-15s so far

Kaieteur News – Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Executive Shawn Massiah expressed pleasure and satisfaction with the first week of preparations of the U-15 players in training for

Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Inter-Association U-15 tournament.

The camp which commenced on Monday at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) included physical training and skillsets development in batting, bowling, wicket-keeping and fielding drills.

Among the facilitators were former West Indies off-spinners Roger Harper and batsman Travis Dowlin along with ex-Guyana players.According to Massiah, while there was rain on Thursday resulting in the pitch not being available for practice the group of youngsters who were all fully vaccinated, they were able to do some work on the ground.

Roger Harper had the spinners doing drills, Mark Harper did batting drills, GCA President and former National batsman Neil Barry, who began as a

keeper for Malteenoes, carried the youths through wicket-keeping drills, while former Guyana U-19 pacer Quasen Nedd took the fast bowlers through the fast bowling drills.Today’s scheduled game that was due to start at 09:30AM at the DCC ground in Queenstown has been called off due to the weather,

however, the 50-over trial game set for tomorrow at the same time and venue, will be held. (Sean Devers)

–