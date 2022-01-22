Faulkner, Hetmyer, Wood test Covid positive ahead of PSL

GCB unaware of Hetmyer PSL plans

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – India Today reported on Thursday that three foreign players of the Quetta Gladiators franchise, including Australian James Faulkner, West Indian Shimron Hetmyer and Luke Wood, had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their departure for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Guyanese trio of Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shimron Hetmyer have been selected for the PSL.

According to sources who spoke to Kaiteur sports on Thursday night, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) was unaware of Hetymer’s planned departure for Pakistan and added that up to yesterday he had not asked the GCB for any No Objections Contract (NOC).

The source said that while Rutherford had requested and gotten an NOC for the PSL, nobody in the GCB was unaware of Hetymer’s PSC plans including the selectors or that the left hander from Cumberland in Canje had tested positive for Covid.

The source added that is very serious breach and the GCB Executives would have planned a meeting on the matter yesterday.

It is also understood that Shepherd, the lone Guyanese in the West Indies T20 side to face England has also been selected for the PSL.

When contacted on Thursday night, Shepherd confirmed that he was also selected to play in the PSL but had not made a decision.

“I am committed to West Indies cricket but if I am not needed I might be available to play the last two matches in the PSL,” said the Tucber Park all-rounder.

The trio tested positive before reaching Pakistan and their arrival has been delayed as they have been placed in quarantine. In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced that only 25 percent of spectators will be allowed to attend the Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi starting from January 27 and the tournament is set to climax with the final on February 27.

All three players will miss the first match for Quetta Gladiators in the seventh edition of the tournament against Peshawar Zalmi on January 28.

PCB Chief Operating Officer and PSL Tournament Director Salman Naseer said that he is expecting to see at least 15 per cent of fans for the PSL games in Karachi.

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines. However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines,” PSL Director Salman Naseer said.