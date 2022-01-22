De popo behaving like magistrate and judge

Latest update January 22nd, 2022 12:49 AM
Jan 22, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – De City Council does pick up garbage in nuff areas one day a week. But dem residents nah know always wah time de garbage truck gan come. So dem ah roll put dem barrel and put it on de side of de road so dat when de truck pass, de garbage collectors can pick up dem rubbish.
Deh gat some people, on de day when de garbage truck passing, does bring out dem stuff in bags and put in near other people rubbish bin so dat it can also be collected. But things like it bout to change.
Ever since de clean-up campaign by de guvament and de private sector, deh gat people videoing whenever dem see yuh with a bag ah garbage. Nobody asking if dis is de day when de garbage does collect. But once dem see yuh put down a bag with rubbish, dem seh yuh littering.
Deh gat nuff litterbugs. And dem getting ketch. But dem gat some people wah bring out dem rubbish in bags also fuh get pick up and dem being accused of littering.
De police tekking action against dem litterbugs. But de popo gat to realise dat dem is not magistrate and judge. While de police can charge, is fuh de courts fuh administer de punishment.
But dem gat popo wah want to arrest, charge plus be judge, jury and executioner. Dem ketch some men dumping rubbish in one area. And dem tek dem to another area fuh clean up. Now dat is de popo executing dem own punishment – a role dat is reserved fuh de courts.
It remind dem boys of dem days when de popo ketch yuh riding bicycle without lights. Dem used to loose down the air in yuh tyre. It did wrang den and it still wrang now fuh de police fuh believe dem is de court.
Talk half. Leff half.
Jan 22, 2022Kaieteur News – The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje...
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is literally impossible for any normal human to see anything positive about current Brazilian president,... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is pursuing a pipe dream. The agreement, which was signed last Thursday in Suriname, between... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]