De popo behaving like magistrate and judge

Kaieteur News – De City Council does pick up garbage in nuff areas one day a week. But dem residents nah know always wah time de garbage truck gan come. So dem ah roll put dem barrel and put it on de side of de road so dat when de truck pass, de garbage collectors can pick up dem rubbish.

Deh gat some people, on de day when de garbage truck passing, does bring out dem stuff in bags and put in near other people rubbish bin so dat it can also be collected. But things like it bout to change.

Ever since de clean-up campaign by de guvament and de private sector, deh gat people videoing whenever dem see yuh with a bag ah garbage. Nobody asking if dis is de day when de garbage does collect. But once dem see yuh put down a bag with rubbish, dem seh yuh littering.

Deh gat nuff litterbugs. And dem getting ketch. But dem gat some people wah bring out dem rubbish in bags also fuh get pick up and dem being accused of littering.

De police tekking action against dem litterbugs. But de popo gat to realise dat dem is not magistrate and judge. While de police can charge, is fuh de courts fuh administer de punishment.

But dem gat popo wah want to arrest, charge plus be judge, jury and executioner. Dem ketch some men dumping rubbish in one area. And dem tek dem to another area fuh clean up. Now dat is de popo executing dem own punishment – a role dat is reserved fuh de courts.

It remind dem boys of dem days when de popo ketch yuh riding bicycle without lights. Dem used to loose down the air in yuh tyre. It did wrang den and it still wrang now fuh de police fuh believe dem is de court.

Talk half. Leff half.