Bolsonaro abruptly ends Guyana visit after death of mother

Kaieteur News – Plans for the one-day visit by President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, His Excellency Jair Bolsonaro did not materialise yesterday owing to the passing of his mother, Olinda Bolsonaro.

The announcement was made on Friday, a few hours before the President was expected to arrive. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the President’s visit was postponed due to the unfortunate and sudden passing of his mother.

Guyana’s Head of State, Mohamed Irfaan Ali has extended his sympathies to his colleague.

A new date for a possible rendezvous between the two Presidents has not yet been announced.

On Thursday, President Ali returned to Guyana following a one-day visit to neighbouring Suriname, where he, along with the leader of that country and Brazil discussed a range of issues.

Ahead of the meeting, the Office of the President had revealed that the three leaders were expected to discuss the formation of an energy corridor, oil and gas and other natural resources opportunities, among areas of common interest. “Discussions will centre on improving economic relations, energy and food security, telecommunications, agriculture, infrastructure integration and the development of a deep water harbour in Guyana.”

According to the government, since Guyana offers the shortest and quickest access to the Atlantic for significant parts of northern Brazil, a road connection linked to the deep-water port could also serve the interest of both countries. When the two leaders spoke last Monday via teleconference, they discussed enhancing the partial scope agreement between their nations with the hope of bolstering trade. They also deliberated on topics for further engagements at the Ministerial level.

Yesterday, Guyana was well-prepared for President Bolsonaro along with his team of officials who were expected to travel to Georgetown for a special one-day official visit with President Ali and his Cabinet Ministers.

Ali had listed energy, food security, telecommunication, infrastructure integration and trade as some of the issues he would like to discuss with his Brazilian counterpart. President Ali also intended to discuss the possibility of Brazil assisting with the development of Guyana’s bauxite industry and increasing the quota for rice exports under a partial scope agreement.