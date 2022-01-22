BMC-GUYANA plans restart of Banks Beer/Maximum Vodka BMC T25 tournament

Kaieteur News – A release from the organisers has stated that, “We are pleased to announce that the Big Man Cricket Guyana has now obtained approval from the COVID 19 Task Force to resume the Banks Beer/Maximum Vodka T25 tournament. This tournament had come to a screeching halt last April due to the spike in the COVID 19 situation in Guyana which was further exasperated by the inclement weather and the new COVID variant OMICRON.”

It further informed, “At the end of the last round of play in the Banks Beer/Maximum Vodka BMC T25 tournament, Jai Hind Jaguars were leading the points table with a whopping 139 points from 4 matches followed by West Bank Warriors on 91 points from their 3 matches played. Essequibo Eagles also played 3 matches and had racked up 78 points followed by GT Royal Rangers on 69 points from their 4 matches.

BMC is urging all teams and players to get themselves ready and recommence training for their next fixture which will be released shortly.”

The release pointed out that, “The BMC Committee is currently in negotiations with the major sponsors on whether we should continue the competition from where we left off or just squash the 2021 version and start afresh with a brand-new competition since several matches were seriously affected by the weather in the 2021 version of the BMC Banks Beer/Maximum Vodka tournament.”

The full points table so far: