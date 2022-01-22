Latest update January 22nd, 2022 12:49 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

BCB to host Annual Brian Ramphal Awards Ceremony on April 24th

Jan 22, 2022

– CWI President to give feature address

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket board would be hosting its annual Brian Ramphal awards ceremony on the 24th of April. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at the St Francis Community Centre Hall in Rose Hall Town and President of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt has accepted an invitation from the BCB to be the Guest Speaker. Skerritt on Wednesday last accepted the invitation via an email to BCB President Hilbert Foster and disclosed that he looks forward to visiting the Ancient County.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt

Foster stated that overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal has renewed his sponsorship of the programme for 2022 and in addition to the annual awards, the pro active board would also be launching its Hall of Fame for Umpires and make inductions to the BCB Hall of Fame for Administrators. The BCB would also be presenting its highest award to several persons including the CWI President, while several outstanding cricket officials in the county would also be honored for their contribution to the game.
Among the awards expected to be handed over would be Junior Cricketer of the Year – Male, Junior Cricketer of the Year – Female, Senior Male Cricketer, Senior Female Cricketer, International Player of the year, Club of the Year, Umpire of the Year, Disciplined Player of the Year and BCB Worker of the Year.
Foster would also present a comprehensive review of the BCB over the last year and unveil plans for the rest of the year.
The visit of Skerritt would be historic as it would be the first time that a sitting President of West Indies cricket would be visiting the Ancient County.

 

