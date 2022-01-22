Auto dealer wanted for carjacking

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – As the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Fazil Karimbaskh, continues its efforts to bring down a carjacking gang, a wanted bulletin has been issued for its suspected leader, a well-known auto dealer and businessman called Andrew Archibald Samaroo.

The wanted bulletin for 25-year-old Samaroo was issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday.

According to the GPF, Samaroo is wanted by SOCU for questioning in connection with a series of carjacking, conspiracy to commit robbery, receiving stolen articles and other offences committed in Guyana.

His last known addresses are Lot 320 Fifth Street, South East, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara and Lot 20-22 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Samaroo is asked to contact SOCU on telephone numbers 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station.

Sources told Kaieteur News that Samaroo is suspected to be the mastermind behind the carjacking gang that has been operating across Region Four for some time now.

So far, six persons have been arrested, and due to the magnitude of the case, SOCU has been granted an extension by the court to keep them in custody until the investigations are completed.

The gang, according to reports, specialises mainly in car thefts and hijackings. This publication was informed that it would legally purchase “crashed cars” and then steal similar ones. Functioning parts from the crashed vehicles would then be used to replace parts on the stolen cars.

The gang would also remove the engine numbers from the crashed vehicles and weld them on to the stolen cars to make them completely undetectable to law enforcement authorities.

The stolen vehicles would then be sold to unsuspecting buyers with a legal paper trail.

Left over parts would then be sold as spares.

Kaieteur News understands that sometimes these parts would end up at spare parts stores across the country.

The racket has reportedly been ongoing for years now. However, with the recent discovery of two stolen cars at a workshop located at Montrose on the East Coast of Demerara, SOCU investigators are one step closer in dismantling the gang.