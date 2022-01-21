Shiv gets Head Coach job for Tallawahs

‘It’s going to be challenging’ says Windies Test great

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – “It’ going to be challenging but with the right people around you, it can make your work easier,” those were the words of Guyanese Shivnarine Chanderpaul speaking to Kaieteur Sports on his appointment as Jamaica Tallawahs Head Coach.

The 47-year-old left-hander is the second highest Test run scorer behind Brian Lara with 11,867 runs from 164 Test matches. His 30 Test hundreds is second most to Lara’s 34. Chanderpaul has also played 268 ODIs and 22 T20Is and will take over from Floyd Reifer, who has left the role after being named the head coach of the West Indies Under-19 side.

“It’s an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs and I am really looking forward to working with the players and support staff to bring another championship to Jamaica,” added Chanderpaul, who made his T20I debut against New Zealand at Auckland on February 15, 2006.

The CPL 2022 is scheduled to bowl off on August 26, 2022 before the grand final is set for September 16, 2022 with all 33 matches will be played in St Kitts and Nevis.

Chanderpaul will take over from Floyd Reifer, who has left the role after being named the head coach of the West Indies Under-19 side.

“Shivnarine has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has served West Indies cricket with distinction, and I know he will take the Tallawahs to new heights,” said owner of the franchise Krishna Persaud.

Sir Curtly Ambrose has been appointed as the bowling coach and like Chanderpaul with the bat, the 58 year-old Antiguan pacer’s 405 wickets from 98 Test matches is second most by a West Indian to Courtney Walsh.

“Sir Curtly brings in a lot of technical expertise and experience to the Tallawahs and we look forward to having him in the team,” said Persaud.

Ambrose has worked with the West Indies side as the bowling coach during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. West Indies went on to win the title by beating England in a thrilling encounter in Kolkata. In the last year, Ambrose has been working with the young bowlers of the Under-19 side.

Andre Coley, who has worked with the franchise between 2010 and 2013, will serve as the assistant coach.