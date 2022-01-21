RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams targets 750 activities in 2022 as they launch calendar with donations

Kaieteur News – The cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club last week launched their 2022 calendar of activities and announced plans to complete a total of seven hundred and fifty activities for the New Year after successfully completing a record 715 activities last year.

The teams – Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes under 15, Poonai Pharmacy Under 12 and 13, Bakewell Under 17 and Intermediate, Pepsi under 19 and Intermediate, Vitality under 23, Metro Female, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour under 21 and First division undertake a wide array of activities under several sub-headings as part of their sponsorship agreements with their respective sponsors. The official sponsors of the RHTYSC, MS cricket teams are Poonai Pharmacy, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, DDL Pepsi, Metro Office Supplies, Vitality Inc and Namilco Thunderbolt Flour.

The teams under the supervision of their management team launched their 2022 calendar of activities by handing over donations of items to the Berbice arm of the Dharma Shada Senior Citizen Home and the Port Mourant Public Hospital. The teams also joined with partners to officially hand over a $2.7M home to Ms Ruthel Henry to fulfill a commitment made by Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster to the office assistant of the Berbice Cricket Board.

The donation to the Public Hospital consisted of office chairs and much needed items including bleach and soap, while the senior citizen home received a large amount of food items to assist them to prepare meals for their inmates.

RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu stated that during 2022, special emphasis would be played on improving the lives of the less fortunate and in the promotion of education/sports among youths. The club, he stated has set itself a target of 750 activities for the year under the subheadings of charity, educational, sports, coaching, community development, youth development, religion, publications, medical, senior citizen citizens welfare, anti drugs and pro life.

The club would also invest heavily into its cricket section by obtaining over one million dollars worth of new cricket gears and cricket balls for training sessions. Club Coach Delbert Hicks would also be provided with all the necessary equipment to fulfill his duties. Among the hundreds of activities plan for the year are annual award ceremony, annual magazine, senior citizens breakfasts, youth information booklet, upgrade of children playfield, restoration of club office, Tribute to Heroes, Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence, Tribute to Law Enforcement Officer, Berbice Sports Awards, Tribute to Teachers, CSEC Outstanding Students, Tribute to Medical Workers, Basil Butcher Trust Fund among others.

–