Randolph Roberts returns as President of Flying Ace Cycle Club

Kaieteur News – Well known cycle coach and founder of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice Randolph Roberts, has been returned as President of that entity.

Roberts, who founded the Club in New Amsterdam, East Berbice almost three decades ago, will double up as Treasurer and Coach.

The elections which were held recently at the Club Headquarters at Alexander Street, New Amsterdam Berbice saw a number of other persons being elected to serve.

Businessman John Lewis, who once served as a long time a President, has been elected First Vice with Senior Council Murseline Bacchus the Second Vice President.

Cyclist Balram Narine will serve as the Club Secretary and he will double up as Club Captain.

The Committee Members are Pearl Arokium, Fizal Ally, Ray Singh and Eli Hazel. Businessman and Former Mayor Errol Alphonso remains the club Patron with Rhonda Russel an honorary member.

The first event for the club is slated for the third Sunday in February.

Roberts has been a crusader in terms of cycling and cycling development in Guyana with special reference to Berbice with his long and dedicated service for over two decades in the sport.

Roberts would like to thank all those who assisted the club over the years and would like to call on the Government and the business community to continue to assist them in whatever way possible. (Samuel Whyte)