Peru Govt. demands compensation from Repsol over oil spill

Latest update January 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2022 News
– company says “not my fault, it was an accident”
Kaieteur News – Peru’s officials are demanding that Spanish oil giant, Repsol compensate the country for the ‘ecological disaster’ which was caused by an oil spill from one of the company’s refinery, the La Pampilla.The devastating oil spill from the La Pampilla refinery occurred on Saturday last off the coast of Ventanilla in the region of Lima, Peru and was reportedly caused by the shock waves from an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean.
Moreover, Mayor of the town of Ventanilla, Pedro Spadaro told Exitosa, that he was outraged by the level of assistance Repsol has provided, to assist in the cleanup of the oil spill. He noted that from his account the company has dispatched a force of 15 people to manually clean up a beachfront of about two and a half miles in length.
Mayor Spadaro told Exitosa, “This is a mockery; it is not possible that nothing has been done in three days. The oil is already [12 inches] below the sand.”
With over 6,000 barrels of oil spilled, Peru’s Foreign Ministry has demanded that Repsol “compensate this damage immediately.”
Nevertheless, Repsol’s Communications Director, Tine Van Den Wall Bake, during a radio programme on Wednesday on ‘RPP Noticias’, denied that the company is responsible for the damages the oil spill caused and noted, “We did not cause this ecological disaster and we cannot say who is responsible.”
For this reason, Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez, stated that it appears as though Repsol did not have a contingency plan to deal with a large oil spill.
Similar sentiments were noted in a report by RPP Noticias. The outlet reported that the Minister of the Environment, Rubén Ramirez, pointed out that Repsol is responsible for what happened and that the contingency plan the company deployed in response to the oil spill was not correct.
An oil spill contingency plan is a detailed oil spill response and removal plan that addresses controlling, containing, and recovering an oil discharge in quantities that may be harmful to navigable waters or adjoining shorelines.
Additionally, the Latin Post reported that on Tuesday, dozens of Peru’s fishermen gathered outside the country’s main refinery in Callao, Lima to protest the aftermath of the oil spill. The outlet reported that according to the police, the fishermen carried signs that read “no to ecological crime,” economically affected families,” and “Repsol killer of marine fauna.”
According to Anthony Chumpitaz, a representative, of the Association of Artisanal Fishermen (ASPE-FAEA), during a meeting with Repsol, the company stated that, “it is not their responsibility and that it was something fortuitous due to the wave issue.” This was reported by the RPP Noticias.
Meanwhile, on Monday prosecutors opened an investigation into Repsol’s environmental contamination and as such the company could face a fine of up to $34.5 million.
