‘Laparkan fire was an act of arson’

Jan 21, 2022 News

– Fire chief says police hunting suspects

Kaieteur News – Acting Fire chief, Gregory Wickham on Thursday disclosed that the recent fire which destroyed the Laparkan Shipping Company’s Storage Bond located on Lombard Street, Georgetown, was an act of arson.

Fire fighters extinguishing the flames at the bond on Monday last

The bond went up in flames just before midnight on Monday last. Millions of dollars’ worth of imported vehicles and goods were destroyed. Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Wickham said that his investigators have found that the cause of the blaze was a ‘malicious act’.
He detailed that they were able to find this out by thorough investigations which included the reviewing of CCTV footage. The findings, he said has since been handed over to police investigators to continue the investigations. “Our duty is to find out the cause of the fire, catching suspects and bringing them to justice will be the responsibility of the Guyana police force”, Wickham said.
Kaieteur News understands that the act was perpetrated by more than one person and that police are looking for them. On Monday when Kaieteur News arrived at the scene fire fighters were battling to contain the blaze. Some eyewitnesses had said that it had erupted where chemicals belonging to an oil company operating in Guyana were stored.

