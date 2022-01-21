US$5M worth of ammo found on ship with Guyana flag in Senegal

Latest update January 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Senegal has seized three containers of ammunition from a Guyana-flagged cargo ship in the port of the capital Dakar, in a rare arms haul worth an estimated $5 million.
In a statement seen by AFP on Tuesday, Senegal’s customs agency said it had searched a ship named the Eolika that stopped to refuel, after it had made “inconsistent declarations.”
Customs agents in the West African country found three containers of ammunition aboard the Eolika, worth the equivalence of an estimated $5.2 million, the statement said.
The agency did not mention when the operation occurred. The crew members were Ukrainian according to local media and were questioned. A Senegal’s customs agency spokesman would not confirm the reports. Lieutenant-Colonel Ibrahima Camara, head of the maritime division of Senegalese customs, said in a video provided to AFP that the agency was unable to track where the ammunition containers had come from.
The video showed the containers were labelled “Repubblica Dominicana,” the Italian-language spelling of the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean nation. Specialized website Vesselfinder showed that the Eolika had stopped in northern Italy and Spain’s Canary Islands en route to Dakar.
Drugs are periodically found on vessels anchoring in the port of Dakar, an important trading hub on the Atlantic Ocean. However, arms hauls are rare. In June 2021, Senegal’s navy seized eight tons of cannabis from a ship off the coast.
Jan 21, 2022‘It’s going to be challenging’ says Windies Test great By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – “It’ going to be challenging but with the right people around you, it can make your work...
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Kaieteur News – Something is wrong in my country. Things fell apart since the split between Jagan and Burnham in 1955.... more
Kaieteur News – Many years ago, the PPP/C cleared the Lamaha embankment of squatters and their unsightly makeshift... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]