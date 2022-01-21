Govt. distances self from ammo-laden ship

Latest update January 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) said it noted with concern the interception by the Senegalese Customs of the Motor Vessel EOLIKA bearing Guyana registration with three containers of high-powered ammunition.

In a statement MARAD said the vessel’s registration expired on 10th December, 2021 and that a search of the said vessel unearthed illegal arms and ammunition on board. “The vessel in question is not contained in the local ships’ registry and it is believed that registration documents were issued by International Maritime Safety Agency of Guyana (IMSAG), an entity with which the administration had severed all ties since 13th August, 2021.”

The Maritime Administration Department said it subsequently notified all regional, and
international bodies and organisations of the effective termination of all arrangements with IMSAG, and advised of the veracity of registration certificates issued to vessels by IMSAG. As a result, several vessels have been detained in various ports for false registration documents. MARAD assures that it will continue to actively monitor this incident, and will spare no effort in protecting the image of the Guyana flag.

