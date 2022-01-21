GNBA approves Standard for used vehicles

…as Consumer body reports increased complaints of defective electronic items

Kaieteur News – A new Standard for Used Vehicles has been approved by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards.

This is according to the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC). The CCAC said that the proposal for a standard was made to the GNBA following a flood of complaints regarding the purchase of used vehicles. “The new Standard is intended to provide consumers with the requisite information which enables them to make informed decisions. The Commission will, in 2022, host outreaches in all ten regions in its programme to increase awareness of the Consumer Affairs Act and the role of the Commission,” the CCAC notified.

Meanwhile, the CCAC is also reporting a successful 2021, with more complaints being made to the organisation, hence more resolutions for disgruntled clients. During this week, the CCAC reported that the total value of complaints amounted to $211,034,785, while some $152,934,832 in consumer complaints was addressed for the year. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) attached to the organisation, Allison Parker told this publication that not only did the dollar value for the complaints double when compared to the previous year, but the number of complaints resolved also increased by 152, reflecting a 58 percent increase, when compared with figures from 2020.

According to her, a total of 480 complaints were received last year by the Commission.

Topping the list of complaints were reports received from the electronics/electronics services, auto industry, and appliance/appliance sectors. The auto industry accounted for the highest value of complaints, $117,167,673. The second highest value of cases received was for construction or building materials with grievances amounting to $61,124,229.

Meanwhile, the electronics/electronics services attracted the highest number of complaints, 169, with a value of $7,816,711. The Commission noted that Region Four generated the highest number of complaints, 350, followed by Region 3 with 63, Region 10, 25, and Region 6, 23.

The organisation reported that inspections were done at 104 businesses in Georgetown, Rosignol, and New Amsterdam for compliance with the Consumer Affairs Act 2011 (CAA). The inspections found that 35 of the businesses were in conformance with the Consumer Affairs Act, however the majority of businesses, 69, which were not in conformity were made aware of their duties under the Act and were permitted to bring their operations into conformance. Re-inspections are scheduled to be conducted during the first quarter of 2022.