Dem politician getting ‘bassadee’

Latest update January 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – We gat a word we does use for when people getting so jittery or nervous dat dem does can’t think straight. We does seh how dem get ‘bassadee.’
Well Glenn Lall gat de guvament and de Opposition bassadee. De man tek a brave stand fuh expose de rotten deal wah we get from dem oil companies.
And is de guvament getting de jitters every time Glenn Lall open he big mouth. In fact some ah dem politican frighten fuh open dem mouth because dem know when dem talk stupidness, he gan expose dem. So nuff ah dem wah use to like talk, suddenly get dumb.
Nuff pressure coming down pun de Waterfall newspaper. But yuh can’t keep a good man down. All de man asking fuh is a better deal fuh de people of Guyana. De man nah looking fuh nuttin fuh heself. He know dat if we sit back and accept this rotten deal, by de time we teeth ready fuh fallout, we still gan be poor.
All de wealth dis country gat – gold, diamond, timber bauxite, fish and now oil – and still we gat people ketchin hell in dis country fuh survive. Every day we hearing bout some new company coming to Guyana. And dem getting nuff concessions and plenty ah dem fetching out we wealth and paying next-to-nothing in taxes.
And when de boss man of de Waterfall paper protest, dem political leaders vex and dem getting bassadee.
Talk half. Leff half.
Jan 21, 2022‘It’s going to be challenging’ says Windies Test great By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – “It’ going to be challenging but with the right people around you, it can make your work...
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Kaieteur News – Something is wrong in my country. Things fell apart since the split between Jagan and Burnham in 1955.... more
Kaieteur News – Many years ago, the PPP/C cleared the Lamaha embankment of squatters and their unsightly makeshift... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]