Latest update January 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2022 News
9-year-old among three COVID-19 deaths
The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that a nine-year-old boy from Region Six is among the country’s three latest COVID-19 fatalities. He is now the seventeenth child to succumb to the virus since the pandemic started in the country. For the year, six children have already died of COVID-19.
The other latest fatalities are: that of a 60-year-old man from Region Three and a 75-year-old woman from Region Nine. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,111.
Meanwhile, the Ministry in its COVID-19 dashboard recorded 815 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 54,736. A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 403 new cases, Region Three with 186 cases, Region Two with 67 cases, Region Nine with 45 cases, Regions Six and 10 with 41 cases each, Region Five with 15 cases, Region One with 13 cases and Regions Seven and Eight with two cases each.
The dashboard shows that 16 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 178 persons in institutional isolation, 11,770 in home isolation and 38 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 41,661 persons have recovered from the virus.
