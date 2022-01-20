Yesu Persaud’s life was a fine blended aroma which will be everlasting

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – A visionary brain, caring heart and bold mind are now permanently at rest with the passing of Guyana born, internationally acclaimed business leader Yesu Persaud. His was a life of service to humanity founded on entrepreneurship, philanthropy and bold leadership.

I first met Yesu Persaud in 1975 when I served as a young reporter among the media corps assigned to cover the nationalisation negotiations between the Guyana Government and Jessel Holdings in Guyana, which included Sandbach Parker, sugar estates at Diamond and Leonora and Diamond Liquors Limited. I will forever remember, among other of his transformational initiatives, his untiring efforts having sugar workers moved from the squalor of the logies at Rajpur and C-yard on the Leonora estate, to humane housing conditions at Anna Catherina.

Ever since then, in and out of his employ, he has been a mentor, a friend and a motivating influence in my life. I am indebted to him for his invaluable contribution to my life’s journey thus far. Thank you Dr. Yesu Persaud. Your life was a fine blend whose aroma will be everlasting. Sleep in Peace, Sir.

My deepest sympathy to his wife, children and all his loved ones on this great loss.

Sincerely,

Wesley Kirton