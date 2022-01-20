GSA U-15 preparations off to good start

Ex Windies Butts, Harper, Dowlin among Coaches involved

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The GCA U-15 Cricket Clinic/ Drills and Trial Matches got off to a good start with 20 youths showing up for group A.

Before the sessions started, club President Neil Barry took the time to welcome all and briefed the participants and their parents of the importance of the vaccine and the government protocols and guidelines as all of the necessary Covid-19 Protocols and Guidelines were met by all involved.

Coaches Kervin Ross took the youngsters through the warm up sessions, while Ex West Indies off-spinner Clyde Butts and former National Youth pacer Qusen Nedd took them through batting and bowling session in groups of five.

GCA President and former Guyana batsman Neil Barry and Vice President former West Indies all-rounder Roger Harper took the youths through fielding and catching drills in groups of five.

GCA’s Technical Director former Guyana batsman Mark Harper, Ex National medium pacer Roderick Lovell and First Division player Shaun Massiah, who is the Manager, ensured registration was done, safety measures were followed as well as ensuring the lads that attended were meaningful occupied.

Shaun Massiah pointed out, “On the second day we had 21 attendees along with Coaches former West Indies Travis Dowlin, Darren Best along with Physiotherapist Neil Barry jr. and his assistants took the participants through some fun exercise drills at the end of Tuesday.

Yesterday, the group ‘A’ returned for similar sessions while tomorrow would see the return of group ‘B’ for more sessions.

“On Saturdayand Sunday we will have two 50-overs practice matches which are scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM each day at a venue to be announced.

We will continue this trend into the new week where special attention would be on batting, wicket-keeping bowling and fielding among other things.

On January 29 & 29, We will have two Trial matches before the GCA selectors and Coaches who are involved here would be assessing and evaluating each participants so as to arrive at a squad that would be capable to represent Georgetown Cricket Association in the Demerara U-15 Inter Association matches which should be held sometime in early February 2022,” Massiah concluded.