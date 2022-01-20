Latest update January 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Rawle Toney 3×3 bounces off at Burnham Court on Feb 19 & 20

Jan 20, 2022 Sports

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – Organiser of the Rawle Toney 3X3 Basketball Classic; Rawle Toney, during an interview with Kaieteur Sport during this week, revealed that, “The tournament will go ahead as scheduled on February 19th and 20th”, although the organiser had contemplated a postponement. However, following consultations with sponsors and other stakeholders, with the amount of investment already made, it would be difficult to push back the tournament.

Action during the launch of the second Rawle Toney Classic at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall last December. (Newsroom photo)

In addition, the Rawle Toney 3X3 will see teams from at least five countries and players would’ve already booked their tickets and accommodations.
The long-serving journalist revealed the fact that, “Covid-19 is not going anywhere but we all have a part to play to fight it, and we (the organising committee) will ensure that the tournament is played in a safe environment.” Toney revealed that one of the mandatory requirements is vaccination.
“We will have players from all over the region participating in this tournament and generally that (vaccination) is the requirement for most of the major sports leagues in the world that has seen the safe return to play”, Toney posited. He continued with reference to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) that hosted three tournaments with the same “fully vaccinated tournament, and the launch of the 2022 Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic last December followed similar guidelines with all the players, officials and litter of fans at the event’s mini-tourney being fully vaccinated.

Rawle Toney organizer of the Rawle Toney Classic 3X3 basketball tournament. (Newsroom photo)

He assured that the tournament will be not be a repeat of what happened at the GFF Futsal Final, “I think that (final) put a spoke in the wheel of some persons and associations that would try to organise tournaments during this pandemic, and I think that the Ministry of Health and the Covid-19 Task Force has been lenient to the Basketball Federation and myself in granting approval to host this event, understanding that its of national interest with endorsement coming from the World Governing body for Basketball (FIBA), and the investment and support from Corporate Guyana.”
The organiser stressed the importance of safety, which he explained, influenced the change of venue from the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) to the Burnham Hard Court which is scheduled to undergo some major transformation soon.
Ideally, 3X3 basketball is to be played outdoors and that would be best in terms of having more space and open air.
Several other announcements are to be made in the lead up to the second edition of this tournament that is promised to be a spectacular event.

 

