PSC opens book of condolence for Yesu Persaud

Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has opened a Book of Condolence in memory of the late Philanthropist and Business Icon, Dr. Yesu Persaud at its Waterloo Street, Georgetown Secretariat.

President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali was among scores of private sector executives, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and the political opposition, who signed the book in honour of a man known for his good deeds, business acumen and struggle for a democratic nation, the PSC said in a release. The attendees at the signing event included PSC Chairman, Mr. Paul Cheong, former PSC Chairmen: Mr. Edward Boyer, Mr. Ramesh Persaud, Captain Gerald Gouveia, Mr. Manniram Prashad, Mr. Norman McLean, Mr. Desmond Sears and Mr. Nicholas Deygoo. Also signing were: Minister with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Elizabeth Harper, Opposition Parliamentarians Mr. Lennox Shuman and Mr. Ganesh Mahipaul and Region Four Chairman, Daniel Seeram.

Others in attendance include U.S Ambassador to Guyana, Ms. Sarah-Ann Lynch, British High Commissioner to Guyana, Ms. Jane Miller, High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Mr. Mark Berman and High Commissioner to India, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa along with President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Timothy Tucker, Chief Investment Officer and CEO at Guyana Office for Foreign and Local Investments, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority, Mr. Godfrey Statia, and Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Egbert Field.

Dr. Persaud who died on Monday at his East Bank Demerara home, served as founding Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Chairman of Demerara Bank Limited, Chairman of the Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry (CAGI), President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Chairman of the West Indies Spirits Producers Association, founder of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED), Executive Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Executive Chairman of Diamond Liquors Limited and Managing Director of Demerara Sugar Company.

The late Dr. Persaud was also the recipient of the Golden Arrow of Achievement, Cacique Crown of Honour, Gandhi Organization Plaque, Indo Male Lifetime Award, Glory of India Award and Certificate of Excellence and Pepsi Cola International-Slice. The PSC will be hosting a “Night of Reflections” on Thursday via Zoom in his honour. The event is slated for 17:30 hours to 20:00hours and will be broadcast live via the Private Sector Commission’s Facebook page – “The Private Sector Commission – Guyana Limited”.