Poor compromise

Jan 20, 2022

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – It is difficult to comprehend the replacing of an established and recognised economist with a former personal, assistant to a former minister on a serious commission as the PPC.
In my opinion, it is a poor compromise as the economist was a far more suitable pick.

Shamshun Mohamed

Publisher’s Note

