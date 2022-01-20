Latest update January 20th, 2022 12:09 AM
Jan 20, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – It is difficult to comprehend the replacing of an established and recognised economist with a former personal, assistant to a former minister on a serious commission as the PPC.
In my opinion, it is a poor compromise as the economist was a far more suitable pick.
Shamshun Mohamed
