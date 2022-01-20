Latest update January 20th, 2022 12:05 AM

Passing of a Guyanese Statesman, Dr. Balwant Singh Rai

Jan 20, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News –  I wish to share the passing of a great gentleman of Guyanese birth, Dr. Balram Singh Rai.
Dr. Balram Singh Rai passed a few days ago in Oxford on the outskirts of London, England.
Mr. Rai was a great Statesman par excellence in Guyanese politics of astute political mind, a very brave and an ardent Arya Samajist who upheld the principles of Arya Samaj.
I wish to send our deepest condolences to Dr. Balram Singh Rai’s family and he would have been 101 years on the 21st February.
We salute and bid you farewell, Dr. Balram Singh Rai and we thank you for your principled and outstanding service to public life in British Guiana and Guyana.
Dr. Balram Singh Rai served with distinction as British Guiana’s Home Affairs Minister and his record stands unblemished.
Dr. Rai was denied a public parliamentary pension by the Government of Guyana to that which he is entitled. His leadership and presentation skills were unmatched; Dr. Rai has two sons both or one of whom are medical doctors.
In his last days, he was under the care of his son who is a medical doctor. British Guiana and Guyana was blessed to have such a distinguished Son in its service.
He upheld the highest and impeccable standards and this stands to his overwhelming credit.

Kris Kooblall

