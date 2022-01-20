Khan century pilots Invaders Masters to victory

Kaieteur News – A fine century from Fazeer Khan handed Invaders Masters a 47-run victory over Trophy Stall Masters when the teams collided in an invitational over-40 T20 match on Sunday at Reliance Ground, Essequibo Coast.

Invaders Masters were asked to bat first and set up a formidable 199-7 off the 20-overs, while Trophy Stall Masters reached 152 for eight in reply.

The right-handed Khan slammed three fours and 11 sixes in scoring 102, while former Essequibo inter-county player Ramesh Narine supported with 36 and 25 from ex-Guyana youth player Beesham Seepersaud. Off-spinner Lloyd Rooplall grabbed three wickets for 33 runs off his allotted four overs.

When Trophy Stall Masters batted, Hardat Singh made 33, while there were two wickets each for Narine, Seepersaud and skipper Linden Daniels. Khan was named player-of-the-match and he received a trophy, compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and City Mall.

And in a five-over softball encounter between the two teams, Invaders Masters won by 41 runs. Invaders Masters tallied 99-1, while Trophy Stall Masters responded with 59-4.

Leading the way for the Invaders was Narine with 73 not out that included two fours and eight towering sixes, while Lakmikant Narine (unrelated) scored 25.

In Trophy Stall Masters’ innings, Sunil Hardat scored 25 and 21 not out from Ravendra Madholall. Both teams collected a trophy each, while Ramesh Narine was chosen as the player-of-the-match. Trophies were donated by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and City Mall.