Four-month-old baby among seven COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – A four-month-old baby girl from Region Six is among the country’s seven latest COVID-19 fatalities, the Ministry of Health has reported.

On Wednesday, the Ministry reported that the seven persons died between January 14 and 18, while receiving treatment at a medical facility. This is now the fifth child to succumb to COVID-19 for the year thus far. During the week, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony revealed that since the pandemic started, 15 children who contracted COVID-19 have died.

During his COVID-19 on Monday, he explained that most of children had a number of co-morbidities (underlining conditions). “For some of those children that would have been hospitalised, we know some of the co-morbidities that they have had and the challenges, because some of them, the prognosis was poor with their underlying diseases and then they got COVID, so that complicated the problem,” the Minister said.

He added that the Ministry has launched an investigation into their deaths, and that they are currently monitoring the situation. All the children who passed away from the virus for the year so far are below the age of seven and are still not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The other fatalities reported by the Ministry yesterday are that of three men, a 60-year-old from Region 10, a 63-year-old and a 66-year-old from Region Four and that of three women, a 63-year-old, a 62-year-old and a 68-year-old from Region Four. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,108.

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 743 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 53,921.

A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 323 new cases, Region 10 with 129 cases, Region Nine with 63 cases, Region Five with 54 cases, Region Three with 49 cases, Region Six with 40 cases, Region One with 34 cases, Region Seven with 30 cases and Region Two with 21 cases.

The dashboard shows that 18 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 162 persons in institutional isolation, 11,639 in home isolation and 27 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 40,994 persons have recovered from the virus.