ExxonMobil contractor invites EoIs for locals to supply equipment for offshore operations

Kaieteur News – A French-American multinational firm, TechnipFMC which recently landed a multi-million dollar contract to supply the subsea equipment for ExxonMobil’s fourth project in the Stabroek Block at the Yellowtail Development area is inviting Expressions of Interests (EoIs) from local companies to supply materials for its planned operations, offshore Guyana.

In an advertisement published on the Centre for Local Business Development-Guyana social media pages, it informed “For ongoing Projects in Guyana, TechnipFMC will be providing Enhanced Vertical Deepwater Trees (EVDTs), Tooling, Manifolds, Controls and Tie-in-Equipment”.

It added, “As a result of our commitment to the development of the people and utilisation of the resources in the countries where we operate and to support our current and future operations in-country, we are inviting companies to submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the upcoming opportunities in the area(s), as listed below”.

According to the company, it is looking for local firms to supply personal protective equipment (PPE), safety related equipment such as absorbent pads and even workshop tools or equipment. Additionally, TechnipFMC is seeking Guyanese to supply maintenance, repair and operations supplies as well as companies to provide laundry or cleaning services.

Based on its analysis of the contract TechnipFMC copped, alongside its record of others in the industry over the years, Rystad Energy recently noted that it ranks among the top 10 global awards for the century.

In one of its latest pieces, Rystad noted that the scope of works for the subsea contract includes as much as 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees and 12 manifolds, together with associated controls and tie-in equipment.

The international consultancy group reminded that TechnipFMC defines the Yellowtail contract as large, meaning that it is worth between US$500 million and US$1 billion. Rystad was keen to note that the latest subsea job is set to eclipse work on previous Stabroek phases, which include the Liza Phase One, Liza Phase Two, and the Payara projects.

Expounding on this matter, Rystad said, “TechnipFMC’s giant Payara win, last fall, landed the company a contract to supply 41 enhanced vertical deepwater trees to ExxonMobil’s third phase of the Stabroek development off Guyana. The 41-tree deal was – at that time – the largest subsea tree contract handed out since Aker Solutions landed Kaombo in 2014.”

The consultancy group said, too, that TechnipFMC’s contract partly saved the subsea market from awarding fewer than 100 trees in 2020 – something it said was seen only once this century in 2016. Rystad, an independent energy research and business intelligence company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, further noted that TechnipFMC has a strong bond with ExxonMobil in Guyana, having secured all previous phases of the Stabroek development. It said the company’s subsea adventure started back in 2017 when the 17 subsea trees for Liza’s Phase One were handed out and followed up with an additional 30 subsea trees for Liza Phase Two in 2018.

“If Yellowtail formally moves ahead, TechnipFMC would have secured almost 140 subsea trees for the Stabroek development alone. This is significant for a subsea market that saw around 140 subsea trees awarded globally last year,” Rystad explained.