Dr. Yesu Persaud, Condolences

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Guyana, Caribbean and the Global Community is poorer for the loss of an Outstanding Visionary with plans executed with successes.

During 1975-1979, I served with Yesu as Founding Directors at Guyana Co-Operative Insurance Services, Main Street, Georgetown, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Harold Wilkinson, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

Since my departure from Guyana in 1979, I stayed connected with Yesu, and met him at Pegasus Hotel on my trips to Guyana.

Yesu, is/was a “Man for All Seasons” with his Private, Public and Philanthropic activities, who never lost the common touch.

Our condolences to his family and Guyana, with God, Bhagwan, and Allah’s graces, will and blessings.

Dr. Shamir Ally,

North Carolina, USA