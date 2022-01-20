De Traffic Chief talk

Latest update January 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De traffic chief seh dat de popo must have a certifying officer before dem can advise anybody fuh tek off dem tint. Yet, deh gat some popo wah nah gazetted rank, want fuh stop yuh pon de road and tell yuh fuh tek off yuh tint even though dem nah gat no tint metre nor certifying officer present.
One man get pull over last week for de dark tint pon he windscreen. De man tell de popo dat he din’t know why de dark tint pon he windscreen was a problem until de popo pull he over. Only den it was clear to he.
Another man drive all de way from Berbice to see whether de popo gan pull he over near de bridge. He had de tint laws in he back pocket. He was looking forward fuh de confrontation since he know de law more dan de lawmen.
After driving fuh three hours, he reach de bridge weh de popo does be pulling over vehicle. But he fuhget de popo don’t wuk when de sun hot. So he get disappoint and had to turn back.
Another man went and get he windscreen tint up darker dan charcoal. He wife tun to he and de and seh, “I wouldn’t be seen dead in dat thing!”
De man replied, “dat’s de point.”
Talk half. Leff half!
