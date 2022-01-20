“De Trade Union man compare ‘Badheart’ to Joseph de Goat and tek de full blame fuh Harmon failure as Loo”

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – “I glad suh much dat dem young people in Guyana does find the dotishness wuh does come out some old people mouth as amusing wen it comes to political pronouncements. Is suh, I been laughing whole night last night when a trade union man nearly turn a hindsight into a blindsight but is a good ting dat de docta wuh is de host ain’t stupidy.

De docta host ask de trade union man if he tink de current PNC/R leader should get a safe passage into de National Assembly fuh properly represent de people. De trade union man start talk bout everything else why de PNC/R leader should remain in he current position but he trying hard fuh not answer de direct question. He start talk bout wuh YOU can’t do and YOU should do and YOU caan try fuh push people out and get rid of people wuh dem members and supporters done wid and ain’t waan see no more near de party. De docta host ask he who is de YOU he talking bout, Aubrey? Is suh de trade union man start geh vex. He seh yes and he seh no, den he seh is dem wuh publicly calling fuh Harmon to go he talking bout.

Wen de docta host ask he again fuh answa de direct question, he get mo vex. He start cuss and tell de docta nah fuh put words in he mouth. Den he start fuh justify why Harmon should stay even tho de ppl already calling Harmon, Harm-dem. He seh is jus suh people been calling fuh Corbin to go but Corbin put together de coalition and de PNC win but he ain’t saying dat Corbin still went. Den he get suh desperate defending Harmon fuh stay cause he real intention is fuh see Norton not become LOO, he tek de full blame fuh Harmon failure as LOO. He seh Harmon fail because he de trade union man didn’t put together presentations and suh and give Harmon to raise dem in Parliament. He seh he used to do duh fuh Hoyte and Corbin but wen he try fuh do it with Granger as LOO, Granger chase he and seh he trying fuh undermine he.

By den, de docta host done give up trying fuh mek de trade union man answer de direct question. Suh he ask he a mo easy question fuh lighten tings and mek he save face. De docta ask he bout de sudden death of he friend Badheart from Linden. Ole people seh yuh shouldn’t speak ill bout de dead and I think he wasn’t trying fuh deliberately do duh but he mouth does wuk before he brain properly process tings. He tell de docta that Badheart was a hustler, he used to force he fuh drink rum though he didn’t want to and den he compare Badheart to a popular goat from Wismar wuh used to drink rum in dem rum shop in Linden, geh drunk and push he horns and head under dem ladies skirt (true story). He seh Badheart was a one-man institution and popular like Joseph de goat.

De docta host was trying fuh mek de trade union man save face but had to try fuh save he own face. So he seh wen dem police din shoot dem people at de bridge in Linden, he de docta been right deh and is Badheart who de pull he out de crowd, put he in a safe house and save he life. Den he remind de trade union man dat is he, Badheart and de trade union man beat out to town de next day. Is suh de docta save he own show. He call Badheart a saviour when de trade union man seh he was like Joseph de goat.

Dem young people seh dem admire de trade union man in other ways wen it comes to de struggle bout dem doan listen nothing he gaffa seh bout Aubrey because dem realise he carrying nuff old feelings against de Leadah.”

Norman Browne,

Political Activist