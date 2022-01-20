Chris Jones steps aside for Jordan to become new PNCR Vice-Chair

Kaieteur News – Following a tie between two senior executive members of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) at the Party’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress, held December last

year, Christopher Jones has stepped aside to allow for a “fresh leader” in the being of Mr. Vinceroy Jordan who scored an equal 381 votes for the position of Second Vice Chairman.

Jones who is also the Party’s Chief Whip made the announcement yesterday in a statement. According to him, the tie in votes for the position “was an unprecedented development for the party” however, after lengthy discussions with the leadership he has decided to step aside. He said: “The Membership, at the last Congress, expressed their confidence in both of our abilities to serve the party in said position, but in view of the current circumstances, I see it fit to make way for young, fresh and vibrant leaders, like Mr. Jordan, to take the PNCR into the future”.

Jones explained that he has already signaled his intent to the PNCR leaders as he is confident in Jordan’s ability to “further advance the party’s development agenda”.

“I am confident of Mr. Jordan’s ability to serve the Party well in this position and to bring fresh ideas and perspective to the Leadership. I look forward to working with him and by extension the full complement of the Executive, as we move towards the development, advancement and upliftment of our Party’s base and the Guyanese people,” Jones posited. He said he will however remain a member of the Party’s Central Executive Committee having won the second highest votes and will continue to function as an executive member of the PNCR.