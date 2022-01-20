CANU intercepts $14M ganja shipment at GNIC Wharf

Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) said its officers on Wednesday morning seized some $14M worth of marijuana during an operation at the GNIC Wharf, located on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

According to a CANU press release, the ranks conducted a narcotics operation at the wharf during which officers from the Special Operations section conducted a search on a vessel that was scheduled to leave Port Georgetown Wednesday morning with a quantity of cement.

Several parcels suspected to be cannabis were discovered throughout the vessel during this search. The vessel is foreign-registered, with a crew of 19 foreign nationals.

The parcels, along with the vessel’s crew, were taken to the CANU headquarters for further processing, where the narcotic was tested and confirmed to be marijuana – a foreign type known as “creepy” with a total weight of 16.046 kgs (36 lbs.), the street value is approximately GY$14,000,000.00 ($68,293.00 US). If this narcotic had reached its intended destination, its street value would have been much higher, CANU said. The operation is part of an ongoing multi-agency and multi-national investigation aimed at dismantling a regional network involved in the movement of narcotics from Guyana using cargo vessels.