He will restore PNC/APNU into a credible force

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – On 11/1/22, I came across Dr. David Hinds’ programme on the internet. His programme, like those of Burke, Duncan and other PNC/APNU presenters are all very predictable and say the same thing all the time. That is, “PPP is racist, anti-Black and discriminates against Black People”. There is just emptiness which leaves viewers as uninformed as when they started viewing.

On the programme of 11/1/22, however, Dr. Hinds had Mr. Mayo Robertson, a lawyer who practised for many years in the USA but has now returned and practices locally. Mr. Robertson’s discourse was out of the ordinary; it was informative and logical and showed a grasp of reality which is very rarely found among PNC/APNU proponents. And the viewer is hit all the time when the interviewer asks Mr. Robertson, the usual anti-PPP questions expecting the usual routine replies of “PPP racist, etc.” Mr. Robertson gave rational answers. For example, he pointed out that many models of NRF’s are floating around the world and PNC and PPP took up two similar ones, a main difference being that the PPP’s model does not make enough provision for future generations. And he opens the way for rational debate.

The PNC should recruit this gentleman to guide them and train them in rationality and analysis and the use of intellect so that they will be able to contribute to national life and break the monopoly of the PPP/C of being at the moment, the only creative and constructive force.

Yours sincerely,

Paul Validum Ramlochan