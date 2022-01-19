Yesu Persaud

Kaieteur News – Yesu Persaud, what can we say about this man that would capture the essence of him, do him justice, and elevate him to his proper place in the pantheon of Guyanese luminaries? We will try, but there is the feeling that whatever we place in the public as part of our heartfelt expression of respect and admiration for this man, will not be enough and will fall way short.

He was Guyanese through and through, this Yesu Persaud. A true son of the soil in the fullest and finest sense of the expression, the expansiveness of its meaning, the areas it touches and lingers in. If there ever was a great Guyanese, then it would be someone like a Yesu Persaud. He was a man from humble beginnings, who scaled the heights, yet along the way he never lost his touch, that endearing humility that came to be one of his defining characteristics. Everywhere he went in Guyana and lent his presence, the record is of outstanding effort and superb results.

From private sector to senior presence in the public service and back to the private sector again, he glowed with a grace that left an inerasable light whichever near and far corners it reached.

Yesu Persaud stands as a testimony to what this poor little society can produce, used to produce abundantly, not too long ago. Men with a heart mixed with the mud of the sugar estate, immersed in the waters of the rice fields, and heavy with the dust of the bauxite mines.

They were a different kind of Guyanese from what we have today. For one, they were unselfish to the marrow, and they were patriotic in the grand meanings attached to the word. People like Yesu Persaud didn’t have to make noise to attract attention, they were a magnet for those seeking what is right, for there was a rare goodness in them. This now gone son of Guyana was, and will remain the standard, the embodiment of that kind of citizen, this special type of person who was extraordinary in their ordinariness.

They were always giving, and of what was for the greater good. They spoke to truth, real truth, and not some make believe version of it. For men like Yesu Persaud were as straight as an arrow, and they mostly walked the pathways of the narrow, since the hustling highways of temptations had no standing before them. Guyana has lost more than a figure of rare repute. This country has lost a beacon, a guiding star for those who looked for a real role model.

His life’s work stretches out before us, as the man quietly towered over us.

It is what was endeavored with clean visions, cleaner motivations, and the cleanest of objectives. It seems that when we were poorer we had time to ponder about these things, cherish them, and embrace them. Because they meant a certain kind of noble living. Yesu Persaud lived that way, and in so doing he set the bar high, very high, for the rest of us toiling citizens. He lived with a twinkle in his eye and hope in his heart, which is why he climbed every mountain that stood in his way. Perhaps, it might be more accurate to say that he conquered them, and as he did so he rose above his times and beyond the comprehension of his peers.

How we could do with a handful of Guyanese, who are reflective of the Yesu Persauds of the world. Those who are dedicated to some simple ideals, and speak little of them, but labour with every fiber to live them to the hilt. It is for the betterment of friends and neighbours, fellow citizens, even including those who hold themselves out as foes. We were a better people when we were poor, but now that we are rich, or have been told and believe that we are rich, we have lost sight of what it means to be truthful and honourable. Yesu Persaud will be remembered as a colossus of Guyana, a man of honour, one to be respected. Farewell friend and brother. And so many other things positive and gracious.