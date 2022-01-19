T&T firms get all of the contracts for vessel-cleaning in Guyana’s oil sector

– ExxonMobil says company here gearing to take over business

Kaieteur News – At present, all Marine Support Vessel (MSV) tank cleaning operations needed for Guyana’s oil industry are conducted by companies in Trinidad and Tobago. This is according to ExxonMobil’s Comprehensive Waste Management Plan (CWMP) submitted to Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last year. The document was prepared by the American multinational in keeping with the requirements of the Payara Environmental Permit that demanded same be done.

According to the report, the cleaning process employed in Trinidad is manual and generates large volumes of washwater and solids. It was noted that material recovered from tank cleaning services are evaluated for reuse at Liquid Mud Plants (LMPs) while tank cleaning waste streams that are unable to be reclaimed are evaluated for treatment.

While Trinidad and Tobago is handling the multi-billion dollar vessel cleaning services, ExxonMobil says there are plans underway for the operations to be transferred here. In this regard, the oil giant noted that there is a tender in Guyana to provide tank cleaning services locally using technologies that minimize the generation of waste.

ExxonMobil said the need for MSV tank cleaning services in Guyana is part of the strategy for LMP operations in Guyana in the future. Expounding in this regard, Exxon said the operation of three LMPs in Georgetown to support offshore operations efficiently requires co-located tank cleaning services. Additionally, it said startup for MSV tank cleaning capabilities in Guyana was slated to get off the ground since late last year, while adding that the tank cleaning system selected for Guyana includes a solids removal system and washwater reuse technology.

The American multinational said the solids removal system and water reuse technology selected will reduce the waste generated from tank cleaning.

ABOUT CWMP

The Comprehensive Waste Management Plan (CWMP) is a document based on a holistic review of ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)’s maturing waste management process.

The CWMP was developed pursuant to Section Five of the Payara Development Project Environmental Permit and the Cradle to Grave Waste Analysis Study approved by the Environmental Protection Agency on September 13, 2021.

The Plan is intended to accommodate all projects in Guyana associated with EEPGL’s exploration and appraisal drilling, development drilling, installation and hook-up, commissioning, and start up, office construction, production operations, and related activities. The plan is inclusive of the Liza Phase One Development Project, Liza Phase Two Development Project which comes on stream this quarter, the Payara Development Project, the Guyana Fiber Optic Cable, and EEPGL’s Guyana Office Complex Project, as well as permitted or planned drilling projects. In addition, the plan makes provision for projects currently under review by the EPA, including Yellowtail and the Gas to Energy Project.

As new projects are planned or come on stream, Exxon said the plan will be updated to address them. Kaieteur News understands that the plan, once approved, will replace and supersede previous waste management plans incorporated in approved Environmental Impact Statements and permits for ExxonMobil.

