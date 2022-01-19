Three litterbugs granted bail

Latest update January 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – elatives of three men who felt it was okay to illegally dump garbage in the City had to fork out money yesterday to pay their bail at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
The defendants were identified as Satnarine Bisnauht of Jaidam Tuschen, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Jomo Singh of William Street, Kitty and Wellington Jirk, of North Ruimveldt.
They appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh and were charged with dumping litter in a public place.
The defendants pleaded not guilty and were placed on $40,000 bail each. They are expected to return to court on February 10, 2022. According to reports, the men were caught on camera littering days after a massive two-day clean up exercise in sections of the city.
President Mohamed Irfaan Ali who had also participated in the exercise along with government ministers had promised to install cameras and deploy policemen to safeguard areas that were cleaned. Despite the warning and the clean-up exercise, “litterbugs” began dumping garbage again illegally. Photographs began surfacing on various social media platforms of refuse that was dumped at different sites. On Monday, the three defendants charged were caught red-handed on camera dumping garbage at some of these locations. One was caught littering on Wellington Street, the other on Robb Street and the third was caught dumping garbage close to a tailor shop. Later that day they were arrested by police.
