Rupununi teens killed as bikes collide

Jan 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Two motorcyclists ages 18 and 19 respectively were killed on Monday last after they crashed into each other along the Karaudanawau Trail, South Rupununi Region, Nine.
They were identified as Lennon Wilson 18 of Katoonarib Village, South Rupununi and Jobe Edwards 19, of Karaudanawau Village South Rupununi.

he two mangled motorcycles lying along the Karaudanawau Trail

Wilson and Edwards crashed into each other around 14:30Hrs.
According to police, Edwards was speeding down a hill in a northerly direction and ended up in the path of Wilson’s bike and they crashed.
As a result of the impact they were flung onto the road where they sustained severe injuries. Public-spirited citizens passing by stopped and picked them up in an unconscious state. They were both rushed to the Aishalton Health Centre, where Wilson was pronounced dead on arrival.
Edwards was still alive when he arrived and was treated for severe head injuries and sent to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

