Police FC’s Alleia, Chance hail as bright prospects by Coach Mills

Jan 19, 2022 Sports

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Alleia Alleyne and Martha Chance of Police FC were hailed as bright prospects by Coach Vurlon Mills following their win against GT Panthers in the recently concluded Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 tournament.

womens final- Action between Police FC and GT Panthers in the GFF-GNWFA final at Leonora.

Police FC came from one goal down to win the duel 4-2 with Dennecia Prince scoring a hat-trick at Leonora.
Alleyne and Chance were outstanding throughout the tournament and Coach Mills lauded the duo for their enthusiasm. “We had two guess players who brought something special to the team, but I felt Alleyne was the best midfielder in the tournament and deserves recognition,” he added.
Thirteen-year old Chance was impressive scoring three goals in the competition. “This is something special from her, to score three goals in four games is quite an achievement and she is definitely a prospect for the future,” he said.
Tiandi Smith sealed the game for Police, finding the back of the net in the 83rd minute and Mills stated that he was pretty confident going into the final. “Given the performance of my team in the semi finals against Fruta Conquerors, I think we had a wonderful game. We had six players who weren’t feeling too well, unfortunately they too played because we didn’t have any more personnel and they gave their all,” he posited.
The teams were locked at 2-2 at half time, however Police FC dominated the second half, scoring two more goals and Coach Mills said they have had to make some adjustments following the break.
“We had to place more emphasis in the mid-field and changed our system somewhat in order to be more superior in that area. We weren’t making enough combination passes in the first half and weren’t meshing well so we made some adjustments in the second half and went ahead by two goals,” he explained.
Mills felt that the togetherness within the team was vital in their successful campaign. He said the players kept on building better relationships and this assisted in playing as a unit.

 

