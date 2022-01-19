One Guyana Cycling Group Ride

Guyana to Suriname ride set for Jan 27-31

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Organised by Kwame Ridley, Paul Choo-wee- nan, Sean Chan, and Jeffrey Yearwood under the tag line ‘One Guyana Cycling Group Ride’ approximately 30 cyclists including female riders, are expected to ride from Guyana to Suriname. This event will be held between January 27 and 31.

The second such activity is a group ride and not a race and it will be used as preparations for 2022 local Cycling season.

There is a registration fee of US$250 per rider which covers Hotel accommodation, ferry crossing and transportation for the return trip from Paramaribo.

Registration closes on Friday January 21 and Committee member Jeffery Yearwood informed that alot of persons are expressing an interest while some have already confirmed.

Anyone from anywhere can participate once they can satisfy the requirements which are being fully vaccinated, have a negative PCR Test within 24 hours, Yellow Fever Vaccine Card, Passport must be valid for six months, If not Guyanese; must possess a valid Visa, while Bicycles must be serviced and inspected one week before travel.

“The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) is not involved in this event but they are aware of it.

The group ride is being funded by sponsorship from corporate Guyana and while the Government has expressed an interest, but I am not sure if they have made an official commitment as yet,” informed Yearwood.

Yearwood added that he was not sure what the covid-19 Task Force in the Dutch speaking Nation would require but said all of the riders from Guyana would have to have vaccine cards and a negative PCR test result.

This event is brainchild of another Committee member Kwame Ridley, who divulged that it all started in 2018 when all of the Cyclists would normally go on a ‘Sunday Morning’ group ride.

They would ride from Georgetown to Parika, Georgetown to Linden and Georgetown to Mahaicony.

“One day we decided that this is boring and we planned our Suriname trip which became a reality in 2019. Due to the pandemic in 2020 we could not pull off the Suriname trip.

However, we had a group ride from Georgetown to Berbice Bridge and back,” Ridley disclosed.

Ridley posited that this ride would be beneficial since it would: attract tourism, bringing the two countries together, creating harmony through cycling; uniting local cyclists in terms of bringing the clubs together, cycling can be used as a therapy, fitness, a personal goal, time management among other things.

Ridley said the greatest challenge was to convince the cyclists to go on the trip since it was a cross country cycling trip and the first in history to occur here.

“In 2019, a team of eight brave men decided to take up challenge to go on the trip.

This year we have doubled the number of cyclists for the trip and this is remarkable and also a great achievement.

The response from the riders is heart-warming since they are eager and most of all excited to embark on the trip since it will be the first time for some of them.

Four females are listed to go on the trip and we have a 45 old female being the oldest and the youngest being 19 years old.

We are extremely happy to have a guest rider and his name is Tyson English; this was the same guy who did a solo ride from Georgetown to Lethem by himself,” continued Ridley.

When the Group crosses the border, 12 cyclists from Suriname will join the group from Guyana at South Drain, Nickerie and we will ride together to Paramaribo.

Registration close on Friday January 21 and the Organisers are catering for 30 riders and hoping to make this an annual Event.

Those interested can call telephone numbers 621-3249, 608-9279 or 688-2995.