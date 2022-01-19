Mixed Martial Arts team to compete at IMMAF W/C’ships

Kaieteur News – It was announced yesterday at a press conference at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, that six Guyanese will be among the 529 athletes from 60 Countries who will participate in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Amateur World Championships in Abu Dhabi from January 24 to 29.

This is the first World Championship since the COVID-19 pandemic hit almost two years ago and it will be the first time that Guyana will participate in this Championship.

Guyana will be represented by Corwin D’Anjou in the Men’s Welterweight (77.1kg), Webster McRae in the Middleweight (83.9kg), Ijaz Cave and Akeem Fraser in the Men’s Light Heavyweight (93kg), Christopher James in the Heavyweight (120.2kg) and John Campayne in the Super Heavyweight (no limit).

GMMAF’s President Gavin Singh said the local governing body has placed itself in a position where Guyana is now eligible to compete at major global events.

This posture was made possible by the lull in activities that came as a direct consequence of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19.

“The Federation has spent the last two years preparing and planning. We have seized the opportunity that the pandemic presented to ensure that we would have gotten our official accreditation from the international body,” Singh informed.

“This in itself was a lot of hard work and dedication. What has this opportunity presented to us?

“Because of the accreditation, Guyana now has the opportunity to participate in the World Championship moving forward, and in the near future, the Olympics,” the GMMAF Head added.

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF) Executive member, Dr. Sawan Jagnarain said the Guyana contingent will work diligently to ensure it is in full compliance with the regulations set out by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“In competing globally we must adhere to international standard and international regulations, and in so doing, we are working along with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation to ensure our team is actually following the WADA guidelines and the WADA code. I urge the athletes to comply rigidly to the point they can make it a lifestyle because it actually creates a fair mechanism for the sport,” Dr. Jagnarain noted.

Coach, Sensei Troy Bobb, spoke about the team’s preparation and feels good performances will help to open doors.

He said that their success at the event will spur the development of the discipline in Guyana; something the local Federation is keen on advancing.

Corwin D’Anjou, who is set to compete in the Men’s Welterweight (77.1kg) division, said like all the other athletes, he feels proud to be given the opportunity to represent the nation at such a prestigious championship.

“We would have been involved in an 8-12 week camp where we trained every day. It was a combination of standing and ground work techniques to prepare ourselves to the best,” D’Anjou.

Team Guyana is being sponsored by Sandcorp Development, Acarai Properties, Eureka Labs, Zoon Online Shopping and Shipping, Northwest Security, WR Services, Banks DIH Limited, Bounty Farm, Akbar Inc., Universal Travel and Aqua Sun Designs Inc.

Guyana will be the only CARICOM nation at the event. Trinidad and Tobago, who had one athlete, had to pull out of the event due to COVID concerns.

The event will be broadcast live globally on immaf.tv.