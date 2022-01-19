Man drops dead at Amerindian Hostel

Kaieteur News – Loud wailing and screams erupted yesterday, at the Amerindian Hostel, located on Princess Street, Charlestown after a man dropped dead in the compound.

Kaieteur News was told that he died sometime after 17:00Hrs.

When this newspaper arrived at the scene, his body had already been removed but police ranks were still on the ground conducting the necessary investigations. There was also an ambulance present and trail of blood was seen from the door of the hostel to the spot where he fell and died. The man had earlier been vomiting blood, residents at the hostel reported.

Kaieteur News understands that the man had arrived there with relatives from one of the hinterland regions of Guyana. The purpose of his visit was to seek medical attention in the city.

Yesterday however, other indigenous persons staying there were alerted to screams of his relatives after he reportedly started vomiting blood. Contact was made for an ambulance and he was rushed outside where he continued to vomit.

By time the ambulance arrived the man had collapsed to the ground and laid there unresponsive. Medical professionals who came with the ambulance pronounced him dead on the scene and the police were notified. As ranks tried to obtain information, his relatives began to cry and had to be consoled.