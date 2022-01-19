Five deaths, 1,083 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – With a total of 1,083 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 24 hour, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported that over a two-day period (January 17 to 18) it has recorded five new fatalities.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,101.

Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities are that of a 44-year-old woman from Region 10 and four men, a 78-year-old from Region One, a 42-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 53-year-old from Region Four.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of the new cases per regions shows that Region Four leads with 613 new cases, Region Three with 166 cases, Region Six with 110 cases, Region Five with 65 cases, Region Two with 64 cases, Region 10 with 33 cases, Region One with 18 cases, Region Seven with eight cases, Region Nine with five cases and Region Eight with one case.

Further, the Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 18 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 181 persons in institutional isolation, 11,887 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 39,991 persons have recovered from the virus.