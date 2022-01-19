Latest update January 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Five deaths, 1,083 new COVID-19 cases

Jan 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With a total of 1,083 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 24 hour, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported that over a two-day period (January 17 to 18) it has recorded five new fatalities.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,101.
Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities are that of a 44-year-old woman from Region 10 and four men, a 78-year-old from Region One, a 42-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 53-year-old from Region Four.
Meanwhile, a breakdown of the new cases per regions shows that Region Four leads with 613 new cases, Region Three with 166 cases, Region Six with 110 cases, Region Five with 65 cases, Region Two with 64 cases, Region 10 with 33 cases, Region One with 18 cases, Region Seven with eight cases, Region Nine with five cases and Region Eight with one case.
Further, the Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 18 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 181 persons in institutional isolation, 11,887 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 39,991 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Mixed Martial Arts team to compete at IMMAF W/C’ships

Mixed Martial Arts team to compete at IMMAF W/C’ships

Jan 19, 2022

Kaieteur News – It was announced yesterday at a press conference at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, that six Guyanese will be among the 529 athletes from 60...
Read More
Player replacement for England at ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022

Player replacement for England at ICC U19 Men’s...

Jan 19, 2022

Police FC’s Alleia, Chance hail as bright prospects by Coach Mills

Police FC’s Alleia, Chance hail as bright...

Jan 19, 2022

One Guyana Cycling Group Ride

One Guyana Cycling Group Ride

Jan 19, 2022

BCB to invest over $1M in pitch covers as support comes in

BCB to invest over $1M in pitch covers as support...

Jan 19, 2022

Surujpaul fine all-round display leads Wakenaam Royal Strikers to victory over E’bo Eagles

Surujpaul fine all-round display leads Wakenaam...

Jan 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]