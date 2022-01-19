Family receives adequate funds for child who is suffering from brain tumor

Latest update January 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The family of a three-year-old boy, Naresh Armogon, has recently received the funds for the surgery needed to save his life from stage-four cancer.

A while back, popular Guyanese artiste, Terry Gajraj and other members of the Restoring Paradise Foundation learned of the heart-breaking state of Naresh who has been diagnosed with brain tumor. They started a GoFundMe initiative back in December 2021, to see what help could be brought for Naresh. Successful in their attempt, a member of the team Mr. Yog Mahadeo handed over the cheque of $3,000,000 to the boy’s family last Wednesday.
The mother of three-year-old Naresh, Kamla Edwards told Kaieteur News that the first week in November he was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where they admitted him for five days and, while there a Computerised Tomography (CT) scan was done and the doctors found liquid in his brain.

The cheque being handed over to Naresh’s mom, Kamla Edwards

Naresh was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he spent 19 days. While hospitalized a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan was done. The doctor then summoned the entire family, when they received the heartbreaking news that Naresh was diagnosed with stage-four cancer and it had already spread across his entire brain and along his spine. The doctor told the family that there is no treatment for Naresh’s current condition and nothing can be done.
The family she stated is currently searching for treatment as it is unavailable in Guyana. Edwards told this newspaper that she is set to go abroad for the surgery as soon as a solution is found to get her son’s surgery done. Edward’s expressed her appreciation and gratitude for everyone who donated food items to their home and those who contributed to the GoFundMe.

