Dartmouth residents want SWAT member charged with murder

– block road in new round of protest for killing businessman

Kaieteur News – The community of Dartmouth on the Essequibo Coast on Tuesday erupted again in protest over the manslaughter charge instituted against the policeman who shot and killed businessman, Orin Boston last year September.

Residents want the policeman, Sherwin Peters to be charged with murder. The protests commenced around 04:00hrs Tuesday. Peters, 32, was charged based on recommendations made by the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions. During his first court appearance on Friday last, the constable was granted bail in the sum of $1M.

When this publication visited the scene yesterday, the situation mirrored the course of events that unfolded September last when residents protested the killing. The Dartmouth Bridge was blocked to vehicular traffic, as debris was strewn across the roadway. Passengers were seen disembarking transportation on one end of the bridge, and rejoining another on the opposite end of the bridge. On the southern end of the bridge was an erected banner, which read “JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR ORIN aka BAT… WE WILL NOT BE SILENT.” The Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Police Force were also on standby on the scene.

Around 04:00hrs. On September 15th last, Boston was shot and killed at his Dartmouth home, during a police operation for alleged ‘illegal substance.’ Boston was in bed when he was shot to the chest with a high calibre rifle. An autopsy , which subsequently followed, revealed that Boston died as a result of a gunshot injury to the left side chest. The police on the other hand, could not have justified the killing nor the operation at the businessman’s home.

The DPP’s decision to institute a charge of manslaughter against the accused has come under scrutiny by many. Attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes, told the press on Monday that the manslaughter charge instituted against Peters is unacceptable. Hughes was quoted as saying: “I strongly condemn the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions to institute manslaughter charge. We are not going to leave it there. We will commence proceedings, prerogative proceedings to review that decision with a view to seeking an order of the court, directing her to charge the defendant with murder.” Hughes pointed out that there should be no problem challenging the DPP’s decision, as there are statements confirming Boston was murdered.