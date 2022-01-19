Covid test nah cheap

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De guvament decide dat dem nah gan do no more PCR testing for people who isolating at home. It mean if yuh test positive and yuh nah get hospitalised or yuh nah wukkin in a hospital, yuh nah gat to get another test fuh confirm dat yuh negative.

Dah mek sense: practical and financial. If yuh serve out yuh 14 days (after testing positive) in isolation, yuh nah gat fuh do another test.

After 14 days yuh nah supposed to have de ability to transmit de infection. So it nah mek sense fuh yuh guh back and tek another test.

A PCR test does cost bout $15,000 and is de guvament wah absorbing de test cost wah do at dem guvament testing sites. So far is almost 478,000 COVID-19 tests do. And if 400,000 ah these do at guvament testing sites, it means dat it costing de taxpayers 6 billion dollars so far. So it mek financial sense dat once yuh 14 days up, yuh nah need another test fuh send yuh back to wuk.

De guvament saving money. And yuh saving time

Right now we gat more dan 11,000 active cases. And each day is close to 1,000 new cases. And still people driving dem car up onto de seawall behind de Marriott Hotel pun a Sunday and having a good time.

Yuh nah suppose to deh pun any beach. But people swarming de beach like ants. And most ah dem nah gat on mask, and at de height of de Omicron wave.

Dat is why it mek sense wah de guvament do because people nah being responsible and it hurting de Treasury.

Talk half and leff half.