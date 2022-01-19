Condolences pour in on passing of Yesu Persaud

Kaieteur News – One day after his passing messages of condolences continue to pour in for business icon, Dr.Yesu Persaud.

Joining a long list of groups and organisations that have expressed sympathy for the businessman is the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) who described Persaud as one of Guyana’s business giants.

“The death of Dr.Yesu Persaud at the age of 93 has robbed the country of the service of an astute businessman and philanthropist who served the business community in particular and the Guyanese community in general in various capacities including Chairmanship of a number of businesses. These include the Trust Company (Guyana) Limited, Guyana Trust Unit, Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry, BEV Processors Inc., Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) – an institution that stimulates and finances entrepreneurs and small and micro businesses. He also served in many other positions too numerous to mention,” the PNCR said. The Party extends sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends at this time of their bereavement.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) also expressed its deepest condolences on the passing of Dr. Persaud; “a true visionary and an ardent humanitarian. Indeed, Guyana has lost a great soul.’ The GMSA said Persaud has contributed immeasurably to the growth and reputation of his nation. “His life and legacy is as inspiring as it is decorated. Dr. Persaud had forged the company of Demerara Distillers Ltd. (DDL) into a Guyanese institution with products of international recognition and praise. He envisaged and founded Guyana’s first indigenous bank, Demerara Bank Ltd. and was the architect of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED), an organisation that supports the development of thousands of small businesses across Guyana. Moreover, his philanthropic legacy extends far and wide, even beyond the reaches of the land in which he was born,” the organization said.

According to the GMSA, Dr. Persaud served as president of the GMSA in 1992, then known as the Guyana Manufacturers Association (GMA) where he brought his skills and experience and worked tirelessly for Guyanese manufacturers. He was also one of the initial conceivers of a single Private Sector Commission that would represent and further the interests of local private sector and function as the interface with the Government and International Funding agencies.

“His work for Private Sector development was instrumental and his contributions to the development of Guyanese society remain unparalleled. He truly led a life worthy of emulation, one that will inspire many for generations to come. In his memory, we wish to echo some words he had shared with the GMSA a few years ago: “Whatever you do must be done well or don’t do it at all.” – This was his mantra. “I am my own person. I think I know what is good for the development of my country and I will pursue it to my end.”

We once again express our deepest sympathies to Dr. Persaud’s family, friends, co-workers and all others whose lives he would have touched over the span of his long and fruitful life.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Lynch, said she was saddened at the passing of “one of Guyana’s greats.” Lynch said she was grateful to have met Dr. Persaud multiple times and benefitted from his wisdom. The British High Commission for its part said Dr. Persaud was a true friend of the commission. “High Commissioner, Jane Miller, expresses heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time,” the statement read.