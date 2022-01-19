Boy, 10, goes missing after errand to shop

Kaieteur News – A missing person report was filed at the Whim Police Station on Monday by Anita Gomes after her 10-year-old son of Tain Primary School left his home in Port Mourant for the nearby shop on Sunday, but has not returned since.

Andrew Gomes had left home to return two bottles at the shop. Gomes told Kaieteur News the boy is her only child and that he was living with his great-grandparents in Skeldon. However when they died, he moved back with her at Port Mourant a year ago.

On Sunday morning, Gomes said her son told her his uncle sent him to the shop to return two bottles but it was raining and she told him not to. “Me tell he not to go and me go to the washroom, when me come out back the washroom he take a $1000 from me purse and the two bottle and he leff and never come back home”, Gomes said.

She said later that day after she did not see her son return home, she inquired from her brother if he had seen him but and he said no. “Me tell he how the bai seh that he ask he fuh carry the bottle to the shop and me brother said he never tell he carry no bottle”, Gomes disclosed. After 24-hrs had expired, the worried Gomes went to the Whim Police Station and filed a missing person report. A visit to the shop where the lad said he was returning the bottles to, revealed that he never showed up at the shop. According to her, he left home in a pair of brown short pants, a grey t-shirt and slippers on his feet.

Additionally, Kaieteur News was informed by the woman that the lad had left home about a week ago but was located at his great-grandparents home in Skeldon shortly after. She is making a plea to Andrew to return home, “I need my son home, he is my only child.” Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact her on 668-5505.