Motorcyclist crushed to death by container truck

Latest update January 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A man was crushed to death by a container truck on Water Street, Georgetown on Tuesday afternoon while reportedly riding behind the vehicle, witnesses said.
The man, who eyewitnesses described as middle-aged, was reportedly run over by the truck around 15:01 hours. Up to press time he was not identified. An eyewitness related that the accident occurred while he was in his car which was parked in front of a store on Water Street.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene the undertakers from the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home had already picked up the remains. “I heard something “pop”… but I had no clue that anything happened,” the eyewitness related. He said he then heard people shouting that a man on a motorbike just get run over. “When I come out the car I see de man brains scattered on the road,” the witness reported.
A fisher vendor who was passing at the time said that the motorcyclist had passed him a few minutes prior to the accident. Investigation into the tragic accident is still ongoing.
Jan 19, 2022Kaieteur News – It was announced yesterday at a press conference at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, that six Guyanese will be among the 529 athletes from 60...
Jan 19, 2022
Jan 19, 2022
Jan 19, 2022
Jan 19, 2022
Jan 18, 2022
Freddie kissoon column Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Kaieteur News – I said to my wife in the kitchen last week that... more
Kaieteur News – How does one lift the level of discourse about historical revisionism without resorting to attacks... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]