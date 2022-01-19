Motorcyclist crushed to death by container truck

Kaieteur News – A man was crushed to death by a container truck on Water Street, Georgetown on Tuesday afternoon while reportedly riding behind the vehicle, witnesses said.

The man, who eyewitnesses described as middle-aged, was reportedly run over by the truck around 15:01 hours. Up to press time he was not identified. An eyewitness related that the accident occurred while he was in his car which was parked in front of a store on Water Street.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene the undertakers from the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home had already picked up the remains. “I heard something “pop”… but I had no clue that anything happened,” the eyewitness related. He said he then heard people shouting that a man on a motorbike just get run over. “When I come out the car I see de man brains scattered on the road,” the witness reported.

A fisher vendor who was passing at the time said that the motorcyclist had passed him a few minutes prior to the accident. Investigation into the tragic accident is still ongoing.