Motorcyclist crushed to death by container truck

Jan 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A man was crushed to death by a container truck on Water Street, Georgetown on Tuesday afternoon while reportedly riding behind the vehicle, witnesses said.
The man, who eyewitnesses described as middle-aged, was reportedly run over by the truck around 15:01 hours. Up to press time he was not identified. An eyewitness related that the accident occurred while he was in his car which was parked in front of a store on Water Street.

Images of the accident scene

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene the undertakers from the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home had already picked up the remains. “I heard something “pop”… but I had no clue that anything happened,” the eyewitness related. He said he then heard people shouting that a man on a motorbike just get run over. “When I come out the car I see de man brains scattered on the road,” the witness reported.
A fisher vendor who was passing at the time said that the motorcyclist had passed him a few minutes prior to the accident. Investigation into the tragic accident is still ongoing.

