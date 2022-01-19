Latest update January 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On three occasions, December 8, 2021, December 25, 2021 and December 28, 2021, this publication allowed to be published letters by two of our contributors which contained information regarding Mr. Sasenarine Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Sugar Corporation, that were published as facts, without first being established by us to be so.
For this lapse in judgment on our part we offer an unequivocal and profound apology to Mr. Singh, his family and anyone else who found the letters to be offensive.
We at Kaieteur News further assure Mr. Singh that our publication of the letters, which have since been removed from our website, was not intended to be malicious.
