Two litterbugs arrested

Kaieteur News – Two men were reportedly arrested by police late yesterday for illegally dumping garbage at two city locations – Robb Street and Wellington Street – that were cleaned during a

recent two-day cleaning exercise across the Georgetown.Their arrests came just one day after President Mohamed Irfaan Ali promised to install cameras and deploy policemen to safeguard areas.

Following the clean-up exercise, “litterbugs” began dumping garbage again illegally. Photographs began surfacing on various social media platforms of refuse that were dumped at different sites.

Police on Sunday had identified two of these locations as Durey Layne, Campbellville and at D’Urban Park along Homestretch Avenue.The Force reported that they would commence investigations to catch the “litter bugs”. A warning was even issued advising persons to desist from such acts.However, it seems as though the warning fell on deaf ears because cameras in the city were able to capture two “litter bugs” in action.

One of them was caught on a surveillance camera dumping garbage while another was captured by someone’s cell phone camera.

Police upon receiving information began the hunt for the litterbugs and eventually caught them.

Kaieteur News understands that before the day ended, cops were able to capture a third litterbug.

President Ali had called the litterbugs “uncaring and selfish” for their disregard for rules and regulations and the environment.According to Ali, in addition to the recent clean-up campaign, the government is currently working on an urban renewal plan to transform the city.He had explained that while Georgetown is not a big city, one of its beauties is that it is a “walking city”—whereby citizens can easily walk around and get their business done.

His vision is for persons to do so in a safe, clean and conducive environment.