Surujpaul fine all-round display leads Wakenaam Royal Strikers to victory over E’bo Eagles

Latest update January 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 18, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – A fine all-round performance from Tushall Surujpaul guided Wakenaam Royal Strikers to a 29-run victory over Essequibo Eagles when the teams collided in a 35-over contest recently at Anna Regina Multilateral School ground.
Surujpaul top scored with 33 as Wakenaam Royal Strikers managed 134 all out in 22 overs after they were inserted. Trivell Evans made 31, Vivek Vinesh 12 and Tomesh Persaud 11. Lance Roberts claimed 3-29, R. Suresh 2-6, T Boodram 2-10 and Shazim Mohamed 2-30.
Essequibo Eagles were bowled out for 105 in 18.4 overs. Mohamed scored 27, J. Wallace 20 not out and R. Suresh 13. Surujpaul bagged 5-22, while Gulcharran Chulai had 2-41 and Mohandass Surujpaul 1-11.
